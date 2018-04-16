The legends and legacy of Variety’s Peaceable Kingdom Retreat for Children will be celebrated during a “Wizard of Oz”-themed gala April 28 at the retreat at 19051 Farm-to-Market 2484 in Killeen.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Peaceable Kingdom and its many programs.
The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a VIP cocktail hour and a meet-and greet with musicians Brandon Rhyder and Randy Collier.
Cocktail hour will continue for regular guests at 6 p.m. along with a raffle and live music, followed by dinner and a program at 7 p.m.
During the program Allison Dickson and Mickey Burleson will be honored as legends of Peaceable Kingdom.
Stacy Bruce, president and executive director of Variety, the Children’s Charity of Texas, said the evening will be an opportunity to look back and honor those who have helped create Peaceable Kingdom.
She said Burleson was responsible for building the trails around the retreat.
“We’re just pleased to choose her as our first honoree as someone who devoted resources and her time and talent to literally creating the trails that surround PK and bringing the first kids out from McLane (Children’s Medical Center),” Bruce said.
Bruce said she sees Dickson as a “legend in the making at Peaceable Kingdom.”
“We feel like Allison is just such a shining example of someone living with a difference or a disability who has adapted, who just demonstrates resilience and strength and perseverance and all that illustrates our mission at Peaceable Kingdom,” she said.
Dickson said, because the retreat is a home away from home for a lot of kids, they went with the “Wizard of Oz” theme because “there’s no place like PK.”
Dickson said the retreat serves thousands of children annually and reaches a good portion of the community.
“They don’t just serve children with disabilities,” she said. “They have Kites for Kids, they have camps for cancer survivors, grief camps, asthma camps; it’s a very wide range of people that they serve. They also host different school districts for field trips, and they teach them about nature conservation. It’s a very impactful nonprofit that does a lot of good in our area.”
The gala will feature live music from Collier and Grassland, an Americana/Bluegrass group out of Austin, and country singer Rhyder.
Tiffany Schreiner Humphrey, gala chairwoman, said Rhyder will be performing his dreamy, legendary tunes. She said his hit song “Freeze Frame Time” has become an anthem for Peaceable Kingdom, and will probably be a highlight for the evening.
“He has partnered with us for future events as well, and we will be announcing some of those at the gala, and projects that he will be helping us spearhead,” she said.
Schreiner Humphrey said Stacy Bruce will be introduced to the Bell County community during the event as the new executive director of Variety, which merged with Peaceable Kingdom in 2012. She said the retreat’s Camp Director, Michelle Adler, also will be introduced at the gala, and there will also be some surprise honorees.
“We certainly believe that in our mission and efforts to serve over 7,000 children per year through Peaceable Kingdom that the Bell County and Central Texas community needs to come and stay informed and support this wonderful cause,” Schreiner Humphrey said, “and what better way to do that than through a celebration of these children, their resiliency and the artists of our community who support this mission?”
Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available online at www.varietytexas.org/legends-gala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.