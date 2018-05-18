Traffic is backed up in Temple following a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Friday morning on northbound Interstate 35 near exit 305, according to Temple Police.
The pedestrian, who has not been identified yet, was killed while trying to cross the mainlanes of the interstate on foot, according to Jodi Wheatley, I-35 information specialist for TxDOT.
As of about 8 a.m. all lanes of the highway near north Loop 363 are blocked and traffic is backed up all the way through Temple to south Loop 363.
Temple Police will be investigating the scene of the accident for several hours and alternate routes are suggested.
