HARKER HEIGHTS — A pedestrian crossing an intersection on a red light was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Harker Heights.
The incident occurred at approximately 10:40 p.m. at the intersection of E. Knights Way and Stillhouse Lake Road, according to a press release from Sgt. Steven Miller, Harker Heights Police spokesman.
Police and fire departments responded to the scene, finding that a 2002 Lexus sedan had been westbound on E. Knights Way passing through the intersection at Stillhouse Lake Road on a green light when the 26-year-old male was struck.
The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and headphones, possibly causing a distraction, Miller said. He was transported via helicopter to Scott and White Medical Center in Temple, where he is listed in critical condition with multiple injuries.
The names of the driver and the pedestrian have not been released.
The investigation continues, Miller said, and will determine whether any charges will be filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.