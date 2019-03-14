A person was killed today after getting hit by a train in Copperas Cove, police said.
At approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, the Copperas Cove Police Department received a report of a train/pedestrian accident.
According to a news release from the police department, the pedestrian was walking west on the railroad tracks adjacent to the 1200 block of Farn Road 1113 (West Ave B). The train was traveling west approaching the location of the pedestrian.
The train operator noticed the pedestrian and immediately activated the emergency stopping system for the train while signaling with the horn, police say.
The pedestrian did not take evasive action to get away from the train before being struck.
The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace F.W. “Bill” Price.
The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
The train consisted of seven cargo cars and two engines. Four of the cars were empty at the time of the collision and three were loaded with various commodities.
The track was shut down for approximately four hours, according to BNSF Railway.
The Copperas Cove Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.
