Bishop Nathaniel Holcomb has died, according to a Facebook post by Bishop LaDell Thomas Jr.
Holcomb was the pastor of the Christian House of Prayer in Killeen, Copperas Cove and the greater Central Texas region.
“Apostle Nate fought a good fight and he finished his course on this side,” Thomas, with Cathedral of Deliverance and Praise in Harker Heights, wrote on social media. “He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.”
Holcomb was born and raised in Philadelphia. He arrived at Fort Hood in January 1980 and "immediately began a Bible study that took roots and blossomed in the first week," according to the pastor's biography on the Christian House of Prayer website.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.