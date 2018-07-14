The fourth annual Santa Paws event in Killeen on Saturday was just as much fun for people as it was for pets.
Toddlers splashed in the kiddie pools meant for canines, which only made sense on a hot Texas summer day. Ten vendors and a food truck set up shop in the parking lot of AmeriStor on East Elms Road, but it was the dunking booth that drew the most attention, and laughs.
“Three reasons I came here today: the popcorn, to support a good cause, and to dunk my daughter,” said Michelle Suino, all smiles after she had thrown her softball and watched her daughter, Jasmine, splash into the tub.
Suino said she takes her pets to Emancipet, the nonprofit organization benefiting from the event.
It is the fourth time Santa Paws has been held to benefit the low-cost preventative care veterinary clinic in the city. The clinic offers spay and neutering procedures and other services.
“The clinic makes it possible for some people to own pets, which increases adoption rates,” said Cathy Sweem, AmeriStor manager and one of the event organizers. ”Without Emancipet it would be a lot harder for me to afford to have an animal. It can get expensive.”
As the name suggests, Santa Paws once was held around the holidays.
“It’s the first time we’ve held it in July,” Sweem said. There will not be another Santa Paws in December but a parade will be held to benefit Emancipet instead.
“The weather just won’t cooperate,” she said. “It seems like every year it’s knocked us out."
One mom brought her two youngsters to keep them busy on a Saturday, and also to support the charity.
“We have a dog at home, and I think it teaches my kids responsibility and compassion,” said Tamar Williams of Killeen. “They are full-on animal-loving kids. We teach them to be nice to all animals, to not stomp on bugs outside, because they all have families.”
Gregory Johnson, Killeen city councilman, was on hand to be dunked by his constituents.
“It’s important to get the word out about this low-cost clinic,” Johnson said.
The event was also a way to get the community out to have fun together, he said.
“One of my goals is to make sure the city is a good place to work, live and play with your family,” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.