Approximately 10,000 people gathered at the Killeen Special Events Center on Saturday to get information about healthy habits and wellness with their families.
Killeen ISD’s Family Fitness and Wellness Fair provided a variety of activities and attractions, including a bouncy house, games, food and health screenings.
“This is a free event that has something for everyone here,” said Angenet Wilkerson, Killeen ISD Community Relations director. “We brought this cumulative activity together to promote health with our local businesses that deal with health and wellness in some compacity. We focused on activities that require kids to get away from their hand held devices and have fun with their families.”
The event is part of the School Health Advisory Council, SHAC, a school district-appointed community group that advises district leaders on health and wellness policies.
Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital was the primary sponsor for the Fair along with Mayo Auto Works, Professional Bull Riding, Stable life Concepts. Advent Health, Smile Doctors, Central Texas Athletic Club and Shirley La Tour Enterprises LLC.
“We have been a sponsor and a partner with KISD for about four years. We really believe in the community along with the health and wellness of our community. It all starts with our families and our kids. In that way our partnership just makes sense,” said Jason Culp, vice president of Pediatrics at McLane Children’s Hospital.
Fifty vendors participated, ranging from non-profits to restaurants.
Volunteers distributed gifts and guests participated in a vendor scavenger hunt along with raffles for gym equipment, healthy toys, air fryers and much more.
William Mckinnis,11, found the event to not only fun but also eye-opening.
“I had a lot of fun,” Mckinnis said. “Some of the things here had little prizes if you answered questions correctly. Getting to know some stuff about what there is to do around here and getting to try the pressed juice was pretty cool.”
Soldiers from the 120th Infantry Brigade competed with various JROTC groups from KISD on dancing challenges to promote fun and fitness.
Senior religious chair OCT at 120th Infantry Brigade, Sgt. 1st Class Arthur Washington, said he believes that events like this will encourage older individuals to get onboard and become healthier.
“This has been excellent for fitness and for wellness because you got a lot of people that are getting older and we are not really taking care of ourselves,” Washington said. “Now we want to be able to live. So, I applaud this going on so that way we can let everybody know, ‘hey we got to get on this’”
Vendor Roxanne Flores-Achmad, membership development executive for Killeen Sister Cities Girls Scouts of Central Texas, spoke with parents and students about volunteer programs for kids, STEAM, and to encourage membership.
“Girl Scouts is very happy to be a part of this community partnership and we have been excited this event” Flores-Achmad said. “A lot of people don’t realize that girl scouts are all about providing service in your community. We are not just cookies and camps, with that includes wellness badges.
The fair also featured a Mac and Cheese Throwdown with cafeteria staff from Shoemaker High School, Eastern Hills Middle School, Manor Middle School, and Eastern Hills Middle School.
The groups we judged on for categories: Presentation; Menu & Ingredients Compatibility; Creativity and Practicality; Flavor, Texture, and Doneness.
Luisa Chester and Yajaira Hernandez of Shoemaker High School won the Throwdown with their “wolf mac and cheese” to be featured in next year’s cafeteria menus for all of Killeen ISD.
“It is great and it’s a feeling that we can’t describe,” Yajaira Hernandez said, “Especially for our school that has been in the shadows — but no more. We are here and Greywolves are up.”
Wilkerson wants to focus on not just physical health, but mental and emotional health as well.
“While physical health is a big part of what the council does, we also want to help the whole child, whole school and whole community,” she said.
“Self-care should be number one. Take care of yourself, and that doesn’t mean just financially, you know, or with a job or a career.
“That means taking care of yourself mentally and emotionally. I believe that when you are emotionally and mentally fit, everything else falls into place.”
