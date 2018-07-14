Members of a Killeen church were getting to know their neighbors on Saturday afternoon during Neighborhood Appreciation Day at Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ) on East Jasper Road.
Everything was free at the event, including clothes, health screenings and food.
But the most meaningful aspect of the event was simply fellowship.
“It’s important to show our appreciation for our neighbors and to let them know they’re welcome at our church,” said Ernie Lopez, minister.
He said his congregation is just one in a church that is in more than 100 countries.
“All of them have projects meant to help their neighbors, their fellow man,” Lopez said.
One neighbor was drawn to the event to have fun with her family but also for the free blood pressure and blood sugar checks.
“High blood pressure runs in my family so it’s good to have the opportunity to get a check up,” said Sabrina Fielder of Killeen.
Fielder was having fun watching the little boys in her family compete at the ring toss.
“Fun and games for the kids on a Saturday, why not?” Fielder said.
Renovations have been ongoing at the church since February and Lopez expects work to be finished in early August. The community will be invited to a dedication event afterward, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.