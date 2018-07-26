Firefighters may be jumping for joy at the prospect of rain early next week, after a busy few weeks of wildfire battles. Until then, however, grass fires continue to spark, with one fire scorching a patch of grass along Fort Hood Street on Thursday morning.
Fort Hood
Firefighters have been battling four wildfires at Fort Hood, which grew to encompass approximately 8,500 acres, for almost a week and it’s not quite over yet.
The fires are 80 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon, Fort Hood officials said in a news release on Thursday.
“The use of past and current prescribed burns as a preventative measure to deny fuel to the fires, as well as a favorable wind direction, along with the extensive ongoing efforts by fire and military personnel have helped stop the range fires from spreading,” said Sergio Campos, Fort Hood’s fire chief.
On Thursday, eight helicopters dropped water on hot spots and six military bulldozers worked to cut and widen fire breaks in an effort to further contain the wildfires.
Currently, the fires pose no immediate risk of leaving the installation boundary, nor does it pose an immediate threat to life or property, according to Fort Hood.
A cause has not been determined and it is under investigation, said Chris Haug with the Fort Hood media relations office.
The post has conducted prescribed burns affecting more than 21,000 acres since November, but officials said a prescribed burn was not the cause of the current fires.
The Killeen Daily Herald sent more questions about the wildfires burning on post, however, Fort Hood failed to answer them. The questions include:
Did any of the fires start on a specific range?
If so, what was name of the range and what day/time was the fire/fires first reported?
What training was going on at the time on the ranges where the fires started?
What units were doing the training?
How much smoke from the fires is in the air above and around Fort Hood?
Outside communities are reporting smoke and falling ash? Is Fort Hood monitoring this/doing anything about it?
Coryell County
The Harmon Road fire, is “completely extinguished” and fire crews will continue to visit the area once a day to make sure no re-kindles happen, said Copperas Cove Fire Department deputy fire chief Gary Young, on Thursday afternoon.
“We’ll be going out there at least once a day for the next four days to check for smoldering spots because even days later that can happen,” he said. He encourages folks to call the department if they notice anything from the area.
The fire chief, Michael Neujahr, said no statistics were available about the degree of property damage that occurred during the wildfire that burned for a week, scorching 2,887 acres.
Officials said the fire started along a road but they couldn’t determine exactly how.
