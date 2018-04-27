A spring-like weekend, with pleasant temperatures and lots of sunshine predicted, will make it an ideal time to get outdoors.
Whether mowing the grass or planting flowers, participating in a golf tournament or local Relay for Life, no chances of precipitation will make up for past weekends when rain dominated.
Both Saturday and Sunday will be pleasant, with highs in the mid-80s both days, according to the National Weather Service. Overnight lows will be in the high 50s.
Slight rain chances return on Monday, but temperatures remain warm, reaching the low 80s for a high.
"The west Texas dry line sets up on Tuesday and Wednesday," said Jason Godwin, meteorologist with the NWS Dallas/Fort Worth office. Thunderstorms could develop along that line.
The likelihood of showers or thunderstorms continues through Thursday, reaching 40 percent. Highs throughout the week will be in the mid-80s, with overnight lows only dropping into the high 60s.
Godwin's predictions indicate the rain and storms may stay to the north and west of the Killeen area. He acknowledged, for the first week of May, "Severe weather's always going to be a potential concern."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.