A person is at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights after being hit by a car in Killeen on Tuesday night, an official said on Wednesday.
Killeen police officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Rancier Avenue at approximately 6:32 p.m. in reference to a traffic crash report, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
“The officers were told that the victim was walking southbound through the intersection on Trimmier when the victim was struck by a tan in color van, causing her pain,” she said.
It is not clear if the driver stopped to render aid. Miramontez said the case “has not been assigned to a detective yet.”
