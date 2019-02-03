Fido has a new treat hook-up in Killeen this week.
Pet Supermarket opens sometime this week, according to store employees who were readying the store last week.
Signage outside the storefront has already been raised.
The store opens following a lengthy development.
In 2017, the city issued a building permit to the business for a site at 2602 Trimmier Road, south of Bacon Ranch Road.
Valued at $1.77 million, the building housing Pet Supermarket will be a sizeable addition to Killeen, with an estimated square footage of 15,204 feet.
According to Pet Product News, Pet Supermarket and its sister-store, Pet Valu, “are one-stop shops for customers, offering a broad selection of premium pet food, supplies and services sold by trained professional staff members who provide knowledgeable and friendly advice.”
In July 2016, Pet Supermarket and Pet Valu announced they had merged to create “the third-largest pet specialty retailer and the largest, small-format, neighborhood pet specialty retailer in North America.”
Several Pet Supermarket locations exist in North Texas. In Central Texas, the nearest Pet Supermarket is in Marble Falls.
