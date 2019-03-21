Members of the Bob Gilmore Senior Center were able to give close to $150 to the area Relay For Life campaign Thursday at the conclusion of a pickleball tournament.
Carol McCoy and her partner Richard T. were the champions, with Doris Cotes and Richard Parker taking second, and Debbie Miller and Alan Williamson finishing in third place, officials said.
Eight teams competed Thursday morning in the fundraising event.
