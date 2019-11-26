A nonprofit organization from Wills Point, east of Dallas, is taking 55 pigs removed from a Killeen home earlier this month on Reese Creek Road. The incident is still under investigation, city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said.

My Pig Filled Life has agreed to take all 55 pigs — 31 females and 24 males. Many of the females appear pregnant, the organization said in a Facebook post.

