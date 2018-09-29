COPPERAS COVE — Almost 200 people came out to participate and support the 4th annual Pink Warrior 5K Dash on Saturday at Copperas Cove City Park. The event is held each year to raise awareness and raise money for those who are battling breast cancer.
Pink Warrior Angels is a nonprofit organization founded by two breast cancer survivors diagnosed under the age of 40 who met by chance and felt extremely alone throughout their journeys. Both survivors said there had to be a better way to find support and encouragement for newly diagnosed breast cancer survivors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.