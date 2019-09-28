Pink Warrior Dash

 Runners pull away at the start of Saturday's Pink Warrior Angel Dash 5K at Copperas Cove City Park.

 David Perdue | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — For Savannah Ponce of McGregor, taking part in Saturday’s Pink Warrior Dash 5K in Copperas Cove was personal.

“I have metastatic breast cancer,” Ponce said before the 5K began at Copperas Cove City Park. “I wanted to run for Pink Warrior because they’ve helped me out a lot ... support, financial, pretty much everything, so I just want to be here to support them back.”

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.