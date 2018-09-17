A southwest Killeen apartment complex that has yet to open is prepared to add 72 units — including up to six duplexes — after the city planning and zoning commission recommended the addition Monday.
Thayer Point apartments, a multi-family complex next to Killeen Nursing & Rehabilitation on Stan Schlueter Loop and Thayer Drive, is expected to open sometime this fall, said Misty Steuart, director of marketing for Trinity Multifamily, in August.
On Monday, the commission recommended by a 6-0 vote a redrawing of the second phase of the complex to add 72 new units to the overall plan — bringing the total to 260 units.
That new plan includes up to six duplex units running parallel to the northern entrance to the site. The other units are contained in two-story buildings.
Steuart said in August the complex will have a mix of one- and two-bedroom units with 650- and 966-square-foot options.
“The gated community will feature amenities like covered parking, salt water resort style pool, outdoor grill area covered with a pergola with outdoor speakers, fitness center in the clubhouse, outdoor sand volleyball court, dog park and bicycle racks,” Steuart said in an email.
In addition, Steuart said each unit would come equipped with washers and dryers and black appliances.
Move-in dates will be available sometime in the fall, Steuart said. She could not be reached for comment Monday.
The new complex will directly border Killeen Nursing & Rehabilitation, a 120-bed, long-term care and therapy facility that opened in fall 2017.
Fort Smith, Arkansas-based Trinity Multifamily operates apartment complexes and other properties in 11 southern states, according to its website.
Because the development redrawing qualified as a rezoning request, the altered plan will go before the Killeen City Council at a later date.
On Monday, the commission also said goodbye to commissioner Tad Dorroh, a former Killeen City Councilman and six-year incumbent on the council who is terming off.
“We don’t always agree, but it’s something I feel we go away at the end of the making a better community,” Dorroh said.
Ben Purser, the commission’s vice chairman, also announced Mondayhis intent to resign from his position with an unexpired term, citing personal health concerns. Purser said he would submit his resignation to the council soon.
“I wanted to let y’all know first because y’all are my family,” Purser told the commission.
