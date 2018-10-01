The grassy frontage area of Rosewood Drive and Interstate 14 could be a thing of the past after a 216-unit, three-story apartment complex was given preliminary approval Monday by the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission.
The complex, which includes nine multifamily apartment buildings and a clubhouse, is set to occupy a 31-acre plot west of Rosewood Drive and directly adjacent to a single-family residential neighborhood along Acorn Creek Trail. Sixteen of those acres would be developed while the remaining 15 acres would be used for green space and trail connectivity, according to a city memo.
The complex would be accessible by two private drives that empty onto Rosewood and generate an additional 1,436 car trips per day, according to city estimates.
Pedro Quintero, of Quintero Engineering, said the developers were interested in keeping the complex the style of the surrounding neighborhoods with a 300-foot riparian buffer between the nearest back yard and apartment building. The complex will require a 6-foot barrier fence to be constructed.
The apartment complex is part of a larger 103-acre “gateway project” on the east and west frontage of Rosewood south of I-14 that received preliminary Killeen City Council approval May 23.
The council voted 5-2 to approve the land’s designation as Planned Development after some council members expressed reservations over the mix of commercial and residential use. Council members Shirley Fleming and Steve Harris voted against the measure.
Prior to the council’s vote, city planner Tony McIlwain said the land’s developers — KNC Associates — envisioned the parcel as an “upper-scale development.”
“You’ve got a cohesive group with a common vision,” Quintero said Sept. 17. “The property has been vacant for many years, but we are comfortable moving forward.”
On June 4, the commission approved commercial platting on the east and west frontage of Rosewood, which included the 31-acre apartment parcel. Monday’s rezoning request would change the zoning of that land from commercial use to a planned unit development, allowing for rental units and green space along a creek to the south.
The plat submitted June 4 allowed the land’s developer to dedicate utility easements to the city in preparation for the larger project, according to engineer Pedro Quintero.
The council is expected to consider a full concept plan for the development at a later date, which will include proposed commercial and residential use as well as green space and traffic considerations.
The council is expected to consider the apartment plan at a workshop later this month.
Also on Monday, the commission approved a rezoning request from WB Development for 47 new duplexes and 167 new single-family homes on the eastern frontage of Roy Reynolds Drive across from the Killeen Business Park.
The request would change change an undeveloped 45-acre parcel primarily designated for a mobile home park to a planned unit development with multiple residential uses.
According to a memo from WB Development, the tentative subdivision would be known as “Patriot Ridge.” The location of the duplexes are to be determined.
The commission voted to approve the subdivision after moving to create a 25-foot front yard setback instead of the 20-foot setback originally proposed. The subdivision will include two “stub-outs” to the east and south that will connect help connect public right-of-way to adjacent properties that are currently undeveloped.
