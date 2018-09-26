Two new members — including one familiar face — will take their place on the city of Killeen planning commission in October following the departure of one long-term representative from the body last week.
Sandra O’Brien, of Killeen, who works as staff support for Lott, Vernon and Company accounting firm, and Ramon Alvarez, a Realtor with Cloud Real Estate, were both appointed by the Killeen City Council to the Planning and Zoning Commission in early September.
Alvarez, a former planning commissioner, last served the body in 2016.
The two new appointees will take over for commissioner Tad Dorroh, a former council candidate who sat on the commission for six years before terming off this year, and Kathy Harkin, who vacated her seat earlier this year.
In a farewell address Sept. 17, Dorroh told the commission he was proud of the work he accomplished during his time serving.
“We don’t always agree, but it’s something I feel we go away at the end of the day making a better community,” Dorroh said.
The commission is the city’s final authority on residential and commercial platting approval and votes on recommendations to the council for zoning changes and land-use map adjustments.
The nine commissioners are term limited to three consecutive two-year terms. The commission is chaired by Daryl Peters.
Other members include Ben Purser, Sean Payton, Kirk Latham, Anthony Cooper, Eugene Kim and Larry Holly.
With the commission at full strength, the council may be looking for another new commissioner soon after Purser announced Sept. 17 he would be stepping down from the board for “personal health reasons.”
Following that announcement, the Herald reported Purser, the commission’s vice chairman, had been arrested Sept. 8 in Belton on charges of criminal mischief, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and unlawful carry following a traffic stop.
Purser was stopped after he ran a stop sign, and he was arrested after he refused to sign his ticket, threw the electronic ticket device on the ground and resisted arrest, according to Belton police and arrest affidavits.
