Writer and director Kerry Ann Frazier weaves the story of four women into a musical that is both emotional and transformative in her newest original faith-based production "Four Women" opening at the Killeen Arts and Activity Center in Killeen at 7 p.m. tonight.
Inspired by the Nina Simone song with the same name, "Four Women" explores the stereotypes of African-American women told through the journey of four sisters who drifted apart but must come back together to discuss the sale of their mother’s home after her passing.
“Nina Simone is one of my favorite singers,” said director and writer Kerry Ann Frazier. “And I just wanted to explore her story and create a story that any woman can relate to, no matter their ethnic identity or socio-economic status.”
The play is not structured solely around Simone's music, however. It features several original musical numbers from local artist: Toni Ringgold, Carla Iris, Jershika Maple and Tammara Champion.
A portion of the proceeds go back to the community supporting local non-profits that focus on homelessness, domestic violence and sex trafficking such as CASA, The Garden of Hope, and others.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.kzfrazierdrama.com
