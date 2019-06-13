There are a lot of events scheduled during this Father’s Day weekend and this listing can help you find the perfect place to take dad out to show him how much you care. A beer festival, 5K runs, a car show, and family movie nights will be sure to bring the family together to celebrate the holiday.
Festivals, Events
The Summer Run to Fun 5K will begin at 8 a.m. June 15 at South Park, 2602 Dennis Drive, Copperas Cove. Registration is $25 per runner and can be completed online at www.runsignup.com or on-site.
The Reggae 5K Fun Run/Walk will begin at 8 a.m. June 15 at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Registration is $30 per runner and includes a shirt, and can be completed at www.runsignup.com.
The Sulphur Creek Car Cruise will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15 at W.M. Brook Park, 310 US-281, Lampasas. Registration is $25 and includes a barbecue dinner. Call 512-556-3745 for more information.
The city of Killeen will host its annual Home Buyer Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 15 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. Presentations by industry professionals and vendors will be available at this free event.
The third annual Juneteenth Celebration will be from 3 to 9 p.m. June 16 at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. Bounce houses, food, entertainment, vendors, history and more will be at this event.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting the Salado Springs Craft Beer Festival from noon to 8 p.m. June 15. Tickets are $15 per beer drinker and includes a souvenir cup and one beer; non-drinkers are $10 each; children 12 and under are free.
The Fort Hood Transition Assistance Program Mega Career Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at Club Hood, 5764 Wainwright Drive. The event is open to both civilian and military job seekers.
Family Fun
The Kids Fest Magic Show will be at 6:30 p.m. June 14 at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center, 802 N. Second St. This event is free and open to the public.
The Temple Parks Foundations is hosting a Movie in the Park event with a showing of “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” June 15 at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road, Temple. The free event begins at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will start at sundown.
Hancock Springs Pool, U.S. Highway 281 in Lampasas, is hosting a Moonlight Swim from 7 to 11 p.m. June 15. Music by a live DJ and a potluck supper will be available at this event open to all ages. General pool admission fees apply.
Chick-fil-A Harker Heights, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, is hosting a Family Movie Night at 9 p.m. June 15. Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to this free viewing of the Disney movie, “Moana.”
The Stars at Night Texas Showcase will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 19 at the Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail. A puppet show and Texas-themed activities will be at this free event.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead in Harker Heights. Water and coffee provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Vidal Donoso y PuroTejas will perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 14 at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple, as part of the Hot Summer Sounds Free Concert Series hosted by Baylor Scott & White. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs to this event.
Looks 2 Kill, a Motley Crue tribute band, will perform from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. June 15 at Joker’s Icehouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club hosts live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting free live music from 7 to 11 p.m. June 14 and from 8 p.m. to midnight June 15. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
Farmers Markets
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is every Saturday until Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seton Medical Center, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. Local farmers, producers, crafters, and artisans will be selling their goods.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
RAW- The Royal Street Art Walk in Salado will be from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month from February through November. Galleries and other village businesses will come together to display visual arts and goods, feature live music, and foster community. Some participants include: Salado Glassworks, Bentons Custom Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Sirril Art Gallery, FSG Fine Jewelry, and Barrow Brewing Co.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “Space X: Now This is Rocket Science” on display until the fall. The exhibit features a rocket model, information on the solar system, and the history of rocket development and testing in nearby McGregor. Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom is hosting a Country Western Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. June 14 for $7 per person, or come early for the lesson at 7 p.m. and stay for the dance for $10. In the Moodhosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, will host music by DJ Ponyboy from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. June 14 and DJ Desperado from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. June 15. No cover charge. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Mangos Nightclub, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen, is hosting music by Gary Hobbs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. June 14. Tickets are $15 presale, $20 at the door. For more information, call 254-541-8329.
