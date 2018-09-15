After several hours, north Killeen residents around Peebles Elementary School were allowed to to return to their homes after being evacuated Saturday morning, according to police.
About 50 vacated their homes as authorities investigated a strong odor from an unknown source. No cause has been announced.
All blocks that were barricaded have reopened, including Davis Drive, Ruiz Drive, Connell Drive, Peebles Drive and Poage Avenue.
Killeen Police Department Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said officers were met with the strong odor Saturday morning. They determined the odor was coming from a residence on Connell Street.
Police quickly evacuated residents to the Bob Gilmore Center at East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, and called Killeen firefighters and a hazmat crew to investigate. Narcotics officers are also on scene, Miramontez said.
The investigation has taken several hours.
“(Officers) took immediate action, evacuating residents immediately. Right now, there is no danger,” Miramontez said. “They’re all on scene until the hazmat crew clears it and says it’s safe.”
This story will be updated.
