Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Friday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:50 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Safady Avenue.
Forgery was reported at 6:15 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Avenue.
Forgery was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 8:03 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 11:51 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North W. S. Young Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of 12th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:59 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Mimosa Drive.
A city warrant was reported at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of 10th Street.
A city warrant was reported at 8:50 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of 22nd Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North Eighth Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11 p.m. Friday at an incomplete address.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:30 p.m. Friday at Obok Restaurant in Killeen.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Southside Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made for suspected public intoxication at 12:59 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:38 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South 13th Street.
An arrest was made for a Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant at 2 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South 13th Street.
Interference with an emergency phone call and assault by contact were both reported at 4:51 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Williams Street.
An arrest was made for a theft warrant at 6:04 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 9:12 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 9:12 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Ash Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:04 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Laura Street.
Forgery was reported at 11:23 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South 13th Street.
Fraud was reported at 11:25 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Indian Camp Trail.
An accident was reported at 1:04 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Robertson Street.
Assisting Coryell County Sheriff’s Department was reported at 1:49 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of County Road 3367. Theft was reported at 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 3:22 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:22 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Blancas Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:55 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:26 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Little Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 1:18 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Hackberry Street.
Theft was reported at 12:04 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest was made for a Lampasas County warrant at 1:03 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:52 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:28 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
An arrest was made for a San Saba County warrant at 4:29 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South US Highway 183.
An arrest was made for possession of marijuana at 6:58 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 9:02 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
A noise disturbance was reported at 9:04 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:16 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of South US Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:37 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
