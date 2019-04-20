Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:58 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
A city warrant was issued at 6:58 p.m. Friday on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:28 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Evading arrest was reported at 12:03 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A city warrant was reported at 11:56 a.m. Friday at Avenue F and North Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:50 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Illinois Avenue.
Theft was reported at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A criminal warrant was reported at 11:05 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Dean Avenue.
Failure to identify a fugitive was reported at 10:24 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Gray Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:47 a.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Lake Road.
Failure to identify a fugitive was reported at 7:26 a.m. Friday on Muir Drive.
Burglary was reported at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of North 8th Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 4:25 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 4:28 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Hill Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:04 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Easy Street.
Theft was reported at 8:49 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Avenue D.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday in the 12000 block of East Avenue D.
72-hour parking was reported at 1:38 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Stewart Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:42 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South 2nd Street.
An arrest was made at 3:01 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Summers Road.
An open investigation was reported at 8:44 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:18 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Veterans Avenue.
An open investigation was reported at 11:27 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Mickan Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 5:49 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A disturbance was reported at 9:10 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Hunter King
