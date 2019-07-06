Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:12 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Green Avenue.
Suspected stolen property was reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Evergreen Drive.
Recovered stolen vehicle was reported at 6:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Terrace Drive.
Debit card abuse was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Fort Hood Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Bundrandt Drive.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 12:39 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Winchester Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:54 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
A city warrant was reported at 1:19 a.m. Friday on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:20 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Illegal dumping was reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A city warrant was reported at midnight Friday near the intersection of East Sprott Avenue and North Gray Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest for driving with an invalid license was reported at 8:45 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Matt Drive.
A 72-hour parking violation was reported 9:06 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Travis Circle.
Found property was reported at 9:45 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Meggs Street and South 15th Street.
An accident was reported at 12:06 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 was reported at 12:42 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
Fraudulent use of identifying personal information was reported at 12:56 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South 13th Street.
An accident was reported at 4:06 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Leonhard Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:16 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving with invalid license with previous conviction was reported at 5:04 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Oak Street.
Interference with child custody was reported at 6:31 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Fifth Street.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 9:16 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
Fireworks were reported at 12:06 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Avenue I.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:54 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:31 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:12 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Deer Trail.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:38 p.m. Friday at W.M. Brook Park.
Assault by threat was reported at 2:08 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:22 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:16 p.m Friday in the 900 block of South Western Street. .
A suspicious person was reported at 5:10 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:55 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:53 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Deer Trail.
Fireworks were reported at 9:44 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Broad Street.
Harker Heights
The city of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.