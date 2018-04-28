The Killeen Police Department has seen an increase in communication and the community has seen a series of changes that include raids targeting felons, increased federal resources, decreases in crime and the “new chief’s” presence at community meetings.
Police Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble, 48, hired Sept. 1, said he’s ready to drop the word “new” from his description.
The chief, along with Assistant Chief Margaret Young and KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, visited with Herald editors and reporters Wednesday.
A series of high-profile operations to target felons in October is one reason for the city’s lower crime rate, Kimble said Wednesday. His strategy is to prevent crime by taking repeat offenders suspected of violations off the streets. The raids involved multiple SWAT vehicles and police in military-style body armor.
“We went hard at it and put some people in jail,” Kimble said. “We concentrated on repeat violent offenders, especially those using guns in drug trafficking.”
Earlier this month, the chief presented to the city council crime statistics showing a decrease in violent crime across the city.
Aggravated assaults are down almost 50 percent from Jan. 1 to March 18 with 52 incidents reported, and robberies were down 35 percent with 40 incidents reported.
The city has seen two criminal homicides in 2018, after a record year of 18 criminal homicides in 2017.
Communication
Communication was high on Kimble’s list of priorities when he showed up at headquarters.
Kimble is a face-to-face communicator in a digital age.
Young said Kimble immediately started setting up meetings within the department “to assess how operations were functioning.”
“After his initial review, he set up meetings on a regular basis with not only command staff but also lieutenants, sergeants, officers and civilian staff to ensure that he had a variety of input, but especially to allow the different units to communicate with each other,” Young remembered.
“Communication has increased dramatically and is the best it’s ever been,” Young said about the time Kimble has been in Killeen. Specifically, she said, more emphasis is placed on passing information between shift changes and on meeting more often to discuss crime.
Communication is an industry-wide challenge for police departments, she said.
“We get hung up, peddling as fast as we can in our own little world, and now we’re forced to share and communicate,” she said.
Young said that each unit of the department, whether it is patrol or a specialized investigative unit, will “dive into their mission and work hard for their community.”
“We’re focused on the mission at hand,” she said. “It was only as I served in different positions throughout the department that I could actually see how each unit’s mission had an impact on the other units.”
For example, one officer might be aware of car break-ins in an area while another officer knows about a person’s illicit drug use. It could be the same person involved in both crimes but the two officers have to talk to each other to figure it out.
“He (Kimble) made it clear from the beginning that we should all be focused on the current crime and how to combat it; whereas in the past, each unit might only feel the need to focus on their piece,” Young said. “Everyone is quicker to pick up the phone and call another unit to discuss a case.”
Kimble said the lieutenants gather for a meeting once a week to discuss crime trends revealed in statistics.
“We talk about crime every day. We talk about crimes from yesterday, last week, last month and last year to gain perspective,” Kimble said. “Crime is fickle.”
He said the department is working to deal with “hot spots” of crime more quickly.
“We’re moving resources around based on the patterns we see, readjusting by the minute at times.”
There also is accountability when it comes to fighting crime.
If officers see problems developing, such as a series of car break-ins, they are tasked with coming up with a solution before the next week’s meeting. “There’s no, ‘I’ll do it tomorrow,’” Kimble said.
Kimble instituted a re-organization of the KPD’s top brass so that three “carefully chosen” lieutenants each are in charge of a specific area of town.
Each of the lieutenants is unique and “each of the three sectors has unique crimes that tend to be the flavor of the area,” he said.
Federal partners
Kimble started seeking insight from people within the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs in December. He said he also got a good response from other federal agencies such as the U.S. Marshal’s office in Waco when he asked for help in tamping down Killeen crime.
“They’re committed to helping us clean up crime,” Kimble said. “They said, ‘Let’s do it.’”
Kimble was not afraid of asking for help, especially after he had seen the Department of Justice’s studies work in North Carolina.
“We reached out to them for help because we needed a road map using empirical data,” he said. “People blame crime on all sorts of things, and there’s a reason people think crime is so high.”
The department uses a computer program that overlays crash data with crime report data to figure out prime locations to place police patrols, Young said.
Kimble said he and others in the department look at statistics closely because residents’ fears of crime are well-documented.
“There hasn’t been a huge explosion of crime like some people think,” Kimble said. “Violent crime is limited for the most part to a small subset of the population. If you’re involved in nefarious activities things will tend to happen to you.”
“The crime rate actually is not that high because it’s based on population and this is a fast-growing city,” Kimble said. “The crime rate drops as population increases.”
Crime tends to happen in certain neighborhoods, but he does not yet have the data to nail it down.
“It’s something the Department of Justice can help with,” he said. “We’re looking for the root issues causing crime.”
Young mentioned how crime is influenced by the environment.
“When an area becomes overrun with bushes and weeds and trash, crime moves to that area,” she said.
Crime dropped in one neighborhood after the city mowed and cleared brush.
“People used to just disappear into the bushes there when we were chasing them, and that’s not the case anymore,” Young said. Kimble said people could play soccer on it now.
Community outreach efforts
The department has continued to make an intensive community outreach effort with its citizens’ police academy, neighborhood watch meetings and ‘coffee with a cop’ events. Kimble supports these efforts and has made many community visits himself.
“Community outreach is done strategically, based on neighborhoods in need,” Kimble said. “We’re constantly looking at the three areas of the city to see how crime patterns change and meeting with community watch captains.”
Kimble is impressed with the number of people showing up to KPD events.
“We’re having more and more people showing up because crime prevention is everyone’s responsibility,” he said, mentioning as an example that locking vehicle doors helps prevent burglaries.
“Being able to talk one-on-one with people is great; people get excited about talking with a police officer,” Kimble said.
The department’s citizens’ police academy has been going on for at least 20 years and soon its newest class will be graduating.
“Now we’ll have 30 people who better understand police work. People are used to TV police,” Kimble said with a smile. “Officers look forward to showing people what their job is really like.”
For anyone interested in seeing what crimes are being reported in specific neighborhoods, the department maintains a Community Crime Map on their department website: www.communitycrimemap.com.
Biography: Killeen Police Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble
Hometown: Milwaukee
Military: U.S. Army, 1987-1990: multi-channel radio operator
Police work:
-1991: Joined Milwaukee Police Department: started as patrolman before street level narcotics investigation.
-1995: Fayetteville (North Carolina) Police Department: worked as detective, sergeant and lieutenant in narcotics for 20 years.
-Police chief at Fayetteville State University and police chief in Spring Lake, North Carolina.
Family: Wife, Maj. Yon Kimble, U.S. Army, retired after 22 years of service, and two adult children who both serve in the armed forces.
Goal as KPD police chief: “To form a true community policing organization, where the community and police work together for the safety and security of the community.”
A favorite motto: “The police are the public and the public are the police:” Sir Robert Peel.
