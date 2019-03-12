A vehicle that crashed into a natural gas line Tuesday evening in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop near H-E-B has caused road closures, according to the Killeen Police Department.
The grocery store is temporarily shut down, according to police. Responding authorities on-scene described the incident as an "active gas leak."
No injuries were reported, according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
Eastbound and westbound lanes on Stan Schlueter Loop from State Highway 195 to Old Farm-to-Market 440 and the Stan Schlueter southbound exit on Highway 195 are closed, police say. Authorities urge motorists to seek alternate routes.
Herald correspondent Erin Eskew contributed to this report.
