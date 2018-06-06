Killeen police have identified the 54-year-old biker who died Friday after a high-speed crash with a vehicle in the 5200 block of Bridgewood Drive.
Police said Haywood J. Stricklen was pronounced dead by medical authorities at 10:37 p.m. Friday.
Officers responded to a call in reference to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at around 9:50 p.m.
According to police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle operated by Stricklen was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed on Bridgewood Drive when the driver of a 2014 Jaguar backed onto the roadway from a private driveway.
Stricklen collided with the the back right quarter panel of the vehicle, police said, and was ejected from the motorcycle. Stricklen collided with a parked vehicle in the southbound lane of Bridgewood and came to rest in the roadway.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
Stricklen was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced dead.
The incident is still under investigation by the police department.
