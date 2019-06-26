BELTON — Police identified a Temple woman killed Sunday while walking on Interstate 35 as Yuricel Penaloza, 29.
She was struck and killed by a car at about 9:52 p.m.
She was walking on the highway where the speed limit is 75 mph. Penaloza was in the “fast lane” of traffic nearest to the concrete barriers near southbound mile marker 289 near the Tahuaya Road exit. She wore dark clothing and had no identification, purse or wallet in her possession.
The impact with the vehicle, a 2004 gold Honda Accord, threw the woman about 75 feet down the road, Bell County Justice of the Peace Barfield said.
Barfield pronounced Penaloza dead at 11:55 p.m. and ordered the body sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for an autopsy.
The preliminary autopsy results hadn’t been returned Tuesday by press time.
No charges have been filed.
Southbound I-35 was closed for about four hours after the crash, Romer said.
