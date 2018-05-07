Killeen police are investigating an early morning crash Sunday in which a Nissan Altima drove through the north doors of the Killeen Mall after striking a landscape fixture.
On Monday, mall general manager Denise Dasse said the mall was open for business at 10 a.m. with no interruption in service. Dasse forwarded all questions on possible property damage to the police department.
Police responded to the mall around 1:55 a.m. in reference to a major crash.
Upon arrival, officers said they found a 2014 Silver Nissan Altima inside the complex.
According to Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, a preliminary investigation found the Nissan was traveling southbound on Becker Avenue at unsafe speed when the male driver attempted to turn westbound onto Illinois Avenue.
The vehicle left the roadway toward the mall parking lot, striking a landscape fixture, police said.
The vehicle continued to travel southbound, striking the north doors of the mall, just west of Burlington Coat Factory, and continued to travel inside the mall, striking furniture and kiosks before the vehicle came to a stop.
Miramontez said the driver was located and taken to Metroplex with non-life-threatening injuries.
Dasse said the mall was currently in the process of replacing the damaged doors.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
