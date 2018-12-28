A man is in critical but stable condition after a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash Thursday night at the intersection of Robinett Road and Gus Drive, according to a news release from Killeen police.
Around 6:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to the scene, where they found a 65-year old male pedestrian who was being tended to by Killeen EMS. The man was evacuated to Baylor Scott & White Hospital by air ambulance, according to the release.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Silver Honda Accord, containing three occupants, was traveling south on Robinett, approaching Gus Drive. The pedestrian and his wife were walking westbound on Gus approaching Robinett.
"The intersection at Gus and Robinett does not have a marked crosswalk nor is it particularly well lit," said Cdr. Erich Morsbach in the release. "The pedestrian and his spouse attempted to continue westbound across Robinett, failing to yield right of way to the Honda, at which point the man was struck by the vehicle."
The driver of the Silver Honda Accord that struck the man stated he did not see the pedestrian prior to the impact, according to the release.
There are currently no charges pending for the driver of the vehicle.
