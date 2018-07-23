A woman who was struck and killed on Interstate 14 early Saturday was misidentified after Nolanville police found a piece of inaccurate ID on her body, according to police Chief Daniel Porter.
At around 1:14 a.m., officers were dispatched to a traffic accident on eastbound I-14 near the Paddy Hamilton overpass, officials said.
The information received indicated a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the highway was struck by a car.
Police originally identified the victim as a 54-year-old from Killeen, but Porter said fingerprint analysis from the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas identified the woman as a 43 year old from Potter County near Abilene. Porter said the victim was carrying another woman's identifying information at the time.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown. Police are withholding the woman’s ID pending notification of next of kin.
Porter said the woman was struck on the highway after she and a friend decided to attempt to hitchhike to Austin in the early morning hours.
“We don’t know why the woman decided to cross over the road, but evidently the friend was in the median,” Porter said.
Porter said the victim’s female friend submitted a statement and was released at the scene.
The 26-year-old male driver of the red Honda Accord that struck the woman was interviewed on scene and no charges have been filed against him.
“He was there, he cooperated with officers and there are no charges filed at this time,” Porter said.
Texas Highway Patrol troopers assisted with the initial investigation and will be handling the scene reconstruction and state fatality accident reports, officials said.
Other agencies that assisted with traffic control and the initial handling of the scene were Central Bell County Fire & Rescue, Acadian Ambulance, Harker Heights Police Department and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.A
An autopsy has been ordered and the investigation into the incident continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.