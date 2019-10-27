CRIME graphic

Killeen

  • A city warrant was served at midnight Saturday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
  • Duty on striking highway fixture or landscape was reported at midnight Saturday in the 600 block of Estes Drive.
  • Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road.
  • Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at noon Saturday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
  • Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
  • Assault by contact was reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Windward Drive.
  • Aggravated assault was reported at 6:09 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of 10th Street.
  • Public intoxication was reported at 8:32 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Second Street.
  • Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
  • Criminal mischief was reported at 2:02 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Elms Road.

