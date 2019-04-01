Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Theft shoplifting was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Hector Drive.
Assault by strangulation was reported at 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Windward Drive.
Assault by strangulation was reported at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Hydrangea Avenue.
Forgery was reported at 7 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Deloris Drive.
Assault by strangulation was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North College Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:12 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Jefferis Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An aggravated assault with knife or cutting instrument was reported at 1:42 p.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Champion Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft pocket-picking was reported at 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 5:01 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Robinett Road and Stallion Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Forgery was reported at 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:51 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Root Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:25 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 10:27 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:43 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Theft of property was reported at 8:42 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft of service was reported at 12:12 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Knight’s Way.
Public nuisance and assist other agency was reported at 3:49 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Ann Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
Continuous violence against family and resisting arrest, search or transport was reported at 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Settlement Road.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:03 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was made at 3:57 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
An arrest on a warrant for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 7:51 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 10:42 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Briscoe Court.
An accident was reported at 1:10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Margaret Lee Street and Bowen Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:25 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Seventh Street.
Assault by threat, family violence, was reported at 4:39 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:51 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Criminal mischief and criminal trespass was reported at 6:56 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
Lampasas
No arrests, accidents or calls except for three motorist assists and one animal complaint, according to the dispatcher’s report.
