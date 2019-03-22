Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Theft was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Harassment by telephone was reported at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Cedarhill Drive.
Theft was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Florence Road.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 6:20 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Wisconsin Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
An assault was bodily injury was reported at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of Alexus Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 12 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Brook Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of 60th Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Bridgewood Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and South WS Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 6:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 8:25 p.m. Thursday in the 5600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
A murder was reported at 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 12:31 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 12:14 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Totem Trail.
Failure to maintain financial responsibility, violation of promise to appear, speeding 10 percent or more over posted speed limit was reported at 1:57 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Theft was reported at 6:03 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Theft was reported at 7:50 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Crymes Lane.
Display of fictitious license plate was reported at 11:58 p.m. in the 400 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
No information was available.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:08 a.m. Thursday on Westridge Place.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:47 p.m. Thursday in WM Brook Park.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:49 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 4:22 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest on a warrant for theft of property and possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under 1 gram was made at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest on a warrant for theft was made at 9:17 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Avenue C.
An arrest on a warrant for criminal mischief was made at 11:31 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
