Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault by threat was reported at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Clear Creek Road.
Theft was reported at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Gilmer Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Hooper Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:10 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Sixth Street.
Theft was reported at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:33 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South 24th Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Dean Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
Harker Heights
No information was available.
Copperas Cove
An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, was made at 12:08 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
A fleet accident was reported at 12:13 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
An arrest on a warrant for assault with bodily injury was made at 7:08 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:32 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:16 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Jennifer Circle.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 3:07 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Halter Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 3:14 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
An accident was reported at 6:23 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 10:59 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 12:52 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:23 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Second Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:45 p.m. Thursday on Sue Ann Drive.
Theft was reported at 3:35 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Park Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:02 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Avenue A.
Harassment was reported at 5:54 p.m. Thursday on South U.S. Highway 183.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:18 p.m. Thursday on Hillcrest Drive.
