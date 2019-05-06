Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Tropicana Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Pete Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of North Eighth Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:18 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:22 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Dugger Circle.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 2:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Gilmer Street.
Theft was reported at 4:22 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Hillside Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Trimmier Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:10 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Mulford Street.
Interference with railroad property was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Roy Reynolds Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, was reported at 10:32 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Root Avenue and West Rancier Avenue.
Forgery was reported at 11:25 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Castleton Drive.
Harker Heights
Credit or debit card abuse was reported at 7:28 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of McClure Lane.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:46 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of McClure Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:26 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Zinfandel Drive.
An arrest for assault by contact, family violence, was made at 11:58 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Rain Cloud Trail.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was made at 1:14 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Roy Reynolds Drive.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury was made at 1:46 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:21 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Robin Lane.
An arrest on warrants for speeding and violate promise to appear was made at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Loop 121.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, under 1 gram, was made at 12:41 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for public intoxication and resisting arrest was made at 1:08 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 2:20 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest on warrants for no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility was made at 5:25 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest for injury to a child, serious bodily injury; assault with bodily injury, family violence; and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 12:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 7:47 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Injury to a child, serious bodily injury, and assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 8:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Miles Street.
An arrest on a warrant for forgery of a government document was made at 8:55 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Nathan Lane.
An animal bite was reported at 11:32 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Brantley Avenue.
An arrest on a warrant for forgery of a financial instrument was made at 11:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South 11th Street.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 12:31 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road.
Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 1:12 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Holly Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue D.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 2:54 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Big Divide Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Phyllis Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:20 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Hogan Drive.
Injury to a child and assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:17 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Hill Street.
Theft and fraudulent removal of writing was reported at 7:42 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:06 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Davie Lee Drive.
An arrest on warrants for driving while license invalid, no insurance, failure to maintain financial responsibility and disorderly conduct was made at 10:56 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Robertson Avenue.
Lampasas
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:24 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Fourth Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:06 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:49 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:18 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:35 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Fifth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:26 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:57 p.m. Sunday on Gillen Court.
Theft was reported at 7:20 p.m. Sunday on Sue Ann Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:18 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
Compiled by Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
