Area police reports indicate:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Eisenhower Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 1:20 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 2:35 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Far Hills Drive.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary/Forced entry of a habitation was reported at 4:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Culp Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 5:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Bonnie Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Root Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:46 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Indian Trail.
COPPERAS COVE
Theft of under $100 was reported at 8:55 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 9:09 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:38 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:55 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 1:27 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Robertson Avenue and South Main Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:09 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Tammy Drive.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 5:47 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North 7th Street.
Assault with bodily injury/family violence and criminal mischief was reported at 6:17 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Tammy Drive.
Entrance of property owned by another person was reported at 6:17 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue D.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:40 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Tammy Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North 2nd Street.
LAMPASAS
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:18 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Ridge Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Ridge Street.
Harassment was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:21 p.m. in the 100 block of East 1st Street.
Compiled by David Perdue
dperdue@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7568
