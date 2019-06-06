The Killeen Police Department posted on social media Wednesday that they are still seeking information on an accused package thief.
The incident happened on May 10 in the 2200 block of Clairidge Avenue in southwest Killeen.
Those with information about the case can call police at 254-501-8800, according to KPD.
If the person who calls in wants to remain anonymous, they can call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).
