Two Killeen men were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown overnight Wednesday on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a felony, after taking a vehicle from another man without his consent Tuesday, according to an arrest affidavit.
Jerome Phillip Martinez, 27, and Kenneth Robert Osman Jr., 28, each received $40,000 bonds.
Police used video footage from a store to make their case against the men, who were recorded getting out of the vehicle not belonging to them, police said.
In his complaint, the detective said he reviewed a statement from Ramirez who said he was given the keys to the vehicle by Osman and that he knew the vehicle was not Osman’s.
Neither Osman nor Ramirez were listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.