Candidates for local elected offices will be gathering for political forums over the next two weeks.
MONDAY
The Killeen Branch NAACP will host a candidate forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Anderson Chapel AME Church at the Marion J. & Alice W. Douse Community Center, 1002 Jefferies Ave., in Killeen.
Candidates for the Killeen City Council, Harker Heights City Council and Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will be in attendance.
The forum will be in the format of speed dating, where each candidate will have five minutes to “speed campaign” to the attendees/voters before being asked to switch, according to a news release.
The forum is being co-hosted by the Mu Theta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Killeen Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Theta Delta Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., the Kappa Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., the National PanHellenic Council of Greater Killeen/Fort Hood area and LULAC Council 4535.
Light refreshments will be served. The event is open to the public.
For more information, contact TaNeika Driver-Moultrie at 254-338-1562.
THURSDAY
LULAC Herencia Council 4297, in partnerhsip with the Stars & Stripes Exchange Club, will host a forum from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Harker Heights Activity Center.
The forum will feature sessions for three separate races: Harker Heights City Council, Places 2 and 5; state representative District 54; and U.S. House of Representatives District 31.
Running for City Council Place 2 in the May 5 municipal election are Jeff Orlando and Michael Blomquist. Unopposed for City Council Seat 5 is incumbent Councilwoman Jody Nicholas.
Incumbent Rep. Scott Cosper and Dr. Brad Buckley are in a runoff for the Republican nomination for the District 54 seat in the Texas House.
Seeking the U.S. House District 31 seat are Democrats MJ Hegar and Dr. Christine Mann, who will vie for the nomination in a May 22 runoff.
Incumbent Rep. John Carter was unopposed in the March 6 Republican primary.
The forum is open to the public.
The Harker Heights Activity Center is at 400 Indian Trail.
The forum will take place in room A.
For more information, contact Adrienne Santaliz at 254-251-8711.
APRIL 17
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will host a political forum and luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central Texas Home Builders Association, 445 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. Lunch costs $15 per person.
Candidates running for Harker Heights City Council and the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will be in attendance.
To RSVP, call 254-699-4999 or send an email to Jean Knowles at jean@hhchamber.com.
APRIL 19
LULAC Herencia Council 4297 will host a forum for the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board of directors election from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Killeen Community Center.
There are three candidates running for two at-large seats on the district’s board:
Incumbent Allen Cloud, a former mayor of Killeen and owner of Cloud Real Estate
Incumbent Mike Miller, a former Harker Heights councilman and owner of Miller & Co. Insurance
Richard “Dick” Young, a former Killeen councilman
The election will be the district’s first in 28 years.
The district is the sole wholesale water provider for the city of Killeen, and treats and disposes of the city’s wastewater.
The district also sells and treats water for surrounding communities such as Copperas Cove, Belton and Harker Heights.
The forum is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact AnaLuisa Carrillo-Tapia at 254-392-0962.
