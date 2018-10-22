Polls open for early voting

Monday marked the beginning of early voting for the midterm elections, and area counties have opened multiple voting locations for what officials say might be higher-than-normal voter turnouts.
In the 2014 midterm elections, about 26 percent, just over 44,000 of Bell County’s 168,700 voters participated, according to Bell County election administrator Melinda Luedecke. Since then, more than 25,400 people have been added to the county’s voter rolls.
The U.S. Senate race in Texas has gained national attention as Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, and Neal Dikeman, the Libertarian candidate, challenge incumbent Republican Ted Cruz.
The race for 31st Congressional District has also reached national attention with veteran combat medic and helicopter pilot MJ Hegar calling for change against the eight-term representative John Carter.
For Texas District 54, Republican Brad Buckley and Democratic candidate Kathy Richerson are competing for a seat being vacated by incumbent Scott Cosper, whom Buckley bested in the primary election.
For Congressional District 25, Democratic candidate Julie Oliver running against incumbent Republican Roger Williams.
At the Bell County level, Republican John Fisher, who has held his seat as commissioner for Precinct 4 for the last 16 years, is being challenged by Democrat John Driver.
Independent write-in candidate Ernest Wilkerson, a former Killeen City Council member, is taking on former Killeen City Manager David Blackburn for the Bell County judge seat being vacated by Jon Burrows, who is not seeking re-election. The names of write-in candidates must be spelled correctly to be counted, according to voting officials.
The Copperas Cove mayoral seat is up for grabs as Joey Acfalle and Azeita Taylor run against incumbent Frank Seffrood.
Copperas Cove also has ballot spots for two city council seats, as well as two seats on the school board.
The city of Gatesville has uncontested races for mayor and council seats. However, seven candidates are vying for two places on the Gatesville school board.
In Nolanville, Andy Williams is running against Keith Biggs for the mayoral seat.
where and when to vote
BELL COUNTY
Oct. 22 through 26 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Oct. 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 28: Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 29 -Nov. 2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting locations
Belton — Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. 2nd Ave.
Killeen — Bell County Annex, 301 Priest Drive
Killeen — Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd
Temple — Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.
Salado — Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main
Harker Heights — Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
For more information: www.bellcountytx.com/departments/elections/
CORYELL COUNTY
Oct. 22: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 23: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 24-26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 29: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 30: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 31-Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voting locations
Coryell County Justice Center. 210 S. 1st St., Copperas Cove
Gatesville Main St. Annex, 801 E. Leon St., Gatesville
For more information: www.coryellcountytax.com/#/
LAMPASAS COUNTY
Oct. 22: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 24-26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 23: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 29, 31: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 1, 2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 30: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting location: 407 S. Pecan St., Suite: 102, Lampasas
For more information: www.co.lampasas.tx.us/page/lampasas.Elections
Here’s what to bring.
A government-issued, photo identification.
This can be one of the following:
Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS.
Texas personal identification card issued by DPS.
Texas handgun license issued by DPS.
U.S. military identification card containing the person’s photograph.
U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph.
U.S. passport (book or card).
More specific information is available at: www.votetexas.gov/register-to-vote/need-id.html
