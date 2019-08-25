HARKER HEIGHTS — Every dog has its day. For pooches in Harker Heights and surrounding cities, that day was Sunday, as the city invited area residents to bring their furry family members to the Carl Levin Park Pool for the third annual end-of-season Pool Paw-ty.

“I think it is great that the city offers something like this, Maizie Bird said. Bird was attending the Pool Paw-ty with her 1-and-1/2-year-old miniature pinscher, Mouse. “It gives the community an opportunity to come together with their dogs, and it lets the dogs have fun, too.”

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.