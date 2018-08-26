HARKER HEIGHTS — Plenty of people made their way to the Harker Heights pool at Carl Levin Park on Sunday for the last swimming day of the season, but the ones enjoying the day the most couldn’t even say anything about it: They were the family dogs brought to the pool for the first Pool PAWty event.
“Two years ago the pool party used to be part of Puppy Palooza, but we separated them last year so we could do Puppy Palooza in the spring when it is cooler,” said Nicole Broemer, the recreation and events coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department. “We were going to do it last year, but we had to cancel due to weather and because we had to be prepared to take evacuees from the hurricanes, so this is our first year holding the event.”
More than 30 dogs and their families showed up to the event at 5 p.m.
Both people and pooches dove into the water together once the event was open and intermingling families and pets all seemed to have a good time.
“This is his first time ever going swimming, and I think he is having fun,” Sabine Cunningham said.
Cunningham was at the pool with her schnoodle, Thor. “He is a little skittish though,” she added. “This is a big first for him.”
Cunningham had a bit of a drive as she actually came to the event from Kempner, saying she heard about it on Facebook and thought it would be a fun event to attend.
“He is only 10 months old, and I have had him since he was born,” she said. “I thought this would be fun for him.”
Thor wasn’t the only dog to make a longer trip to the Harker Heights pool. Gemma came to the event from Fort Hood with her family, and they all had fun at the party.
“She is a big swimmer and we try to go to the lake as often as we can, but with a newborn at home now we can’t go out and do that as much,” Gemma’s owner, Todd Lott, said. “I think it is great that the city did something like this.”
