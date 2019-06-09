Update 6:05 p.m.: According to a Copperas Cove resident, a tornado touched down in the city briefly shortly after 5 p.m. The tornado reportedly hit an area near Samuels Road, off of Big Divide Road in Copperas Cove.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the early evening.
"A broken line of storms will impact areas south of the I-20 corridor into the evening hours," the report said. "Some of the storms within the line will be severe with damaging winds and large hail. ... Although the activity will not be slow-moving, heavy downpours will pose a flood risk.
"Additional thunderstorms will accompany a cold frontal passage overnight. Some strong or severe storms will be possible with this activity, but the severe threat should diminish later this evening."
Update 5:50 p.m.: According to the National Weather Service/Fort Worth Twitter account, a brief tornado was reported northwest of Copperas Cove around 5:30 p.m. The NWS advises residents the Bell/Burnet County line to seek immediate shelter.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Copperas Cove, currently in effect until 6 p.m. Killeen is currently under a severe thunderstorm warning until 10 p.m. tonight.
The temperature reached a high of 97 in Killeen, but the heat index had the air outside feeling like 104 degrees.
“Basically, the index takes into account the moisture’s impact on how fast you cool down,” said Joey Pitta, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth. “The body’s natural cooling system is sweat, so if it doesn’t evaporate, the index takes into account the moisture content in the air caused from heat stress.”
Residents flocked to local pools and the splash pad at Long Branch Park in Killeen to try and remain cool.
“We’ve been out here most of the afternoon,” said Killeen resident Danica Haynes. “Instead of running the air conditioner all day and running up my electric bill, we packed a lunch and I brought the kids to splash around for a bit.
“We went to the pools at Lions Club Park last weekend, but I thought it would be crowded today so I decided to bring them here instead.”
Although the weekend provided sunshine and fun for local families, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Bell, Coryell, Lampasas and McLennon counties at 4:15 p.m. Sunday. The hazardous weather watch was in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday with a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms moving into the area overnight into this morning.
“Scattered showers and thunderstorms are mostly expected,” Pitta said.
“But if your area gets under one (a storm cell), you can expect heavy rain with the possibility of quick flooding.”
Rain and thunderstorm chances remain in the area into late Tuesday night. A high of 78 is expected today and a high of 80 for Tuesday.
Temperatures start to climb back up into the mid-80s by the middle of the week. The forecast called for dry conditions for Father’s Day weekend.
“Highs are expected to be generally in the low to mid-90s,” Pitta said. “And lows are currently looking to range from low to mid-70s.
“We’re expecting dry conditions with real low chances of rain returning.”
