Possible adjustments to the smoking ordinance in the city of Nolanville have raised eyebrows.
Policies councilmembers are looking into include limitations to where exactly residents can smoke in Nolanville, according to City Manager Kara Escajeda. Adjustments to the Nolanville smoking ordinance could be similar to that of Killeen, she said, such as not smoking within 15 feet of an entrance.
Escajeda said a possible law prohibiting smoking in a car when minors are present has residents protesting.
“That’s what I think is causing most of the outrage,” Escajeda said. “Right now, I really don’t know how it’s going to end up. It might be a little split.”
Escajeda made it clear the council is not considering the prohibition of smoking inside vehicles entirely — just while minors are present.
The potential new ordinance includes all forms of tobacco.
Escajeda said the board recently passed adjustments that limit smoking in city parks.
A public hearing to receive comments on the possible changes is scheduled for Thursday, July 19, at the City Council’s regular meeting in the council chambers of the municipal building at 101 N. 5th St.
An official vote that would make the new smoking ordinance law could come some time in August, according to the city manager.
