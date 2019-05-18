A thunderstorm swept through the Celebrate Killeen Festival Saturday, knocking out power to carnival rides and causing people to leave the annual event early.
The annual Celebrate Killeen Festival and Rodeo took place this weekend. The festival kicked off Thursday night at 6 p.m. with a free gospel event.
Wagner’s Carnival was supposed to be open for the entirety of the event, but Killeen encountered some severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon that forced officials to shut down rides until after the storm passed.
The parking lot in which the rides were being held experienced some flooding, so they remained closed — at least temporarily — even after the storms had ended.
Held at the Killeen Special Events Center, food trucks and vendors were selling food and various items. The event also had arts and crafts and other activities for the children. Country recording artist Robynn Shayne performed at the event Friday.
The event was supposed to last until 6 p.m. Saturday, however, few attendees were there by 5 p.m. following the storms.
One of the food trucks in attendance was “What Tha Truck” which is run by Christi and Jay Williams. This was their second year at the Celebrate Killeen Festival. Christi and Jay received second place during the food truck competition at last year’s Celebrate Killeen Festival.
“We were originally in Belton to help out with some of the problems they had on going on, but we decided to move over to Killeen to help them out. We love helping Killeen out in any way we can. They support us with everything we do, so why not celebrate this great city with them,” said Jay Williams. What Tha Truck was one of the many other food vendors in attendance, but food was not the only thing being sold by vendors.
Items being sold by the vendors ranged from Christian T-shirts to weight loss tea. One of the vendors, Jeremiah Begay, was selling handmade Navajo jewelry and pottery. He grew up on the Navajo reservation and learned how to make Navajo jewelry and pottery when he was younger. This was his first year at the festival and said he really enjoyed it.
This was Bell County Commissioner John Driver’s second time on the committee and he was also enjoying himself at the event.
“I love it. It’s something where you can bring in various entertainment and very diverse entertainment to the city,” Driver said.
When asked how this event was different from last year, Driver said, “We got a little rain this time versus last year, but the audience, the participants and all the performers were from a much more diverse population of the city.”
