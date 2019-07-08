As a slow-moving storm moves through Killeen, electricity provider Oncor is reporting about 460 customers are without power Monday afternoon.
Despite a rain chance of about 30%, a thunderstorm formed in Killeen after 2 p.m that now extends northward to the Fort Hood area.
According to the Oncor power outage map, the power is expected to be restored shortly after midnight at the latest.
The National Weather Service Dallas-Ft. Worth branch has placed a significant weather advisory until 5 p.m. today.
