It’s time to dust off those umbrellas.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth predicts a low chance of rain starting Wednesday night in the Killeen area. Chances will rise to as high as 50 percent Thursday and Friday, and will continue into the weekend.
Killeen can expect to accumulate 1 to 2 inches of rain over the course of the next few days, according to meteorologist Matt Stalley.
With the rain, high temps will start to ease down into the mid-90s, Stalley said.
The Texas Drought Monitor's latest map indicates the Killeen-Temple area is currently experiencing severe drought conditions. Portions of Central Texas around Bell County have seen worse: extreme drought conditions.
“The rain certainly won’t hurt, but we’ve got a long way to go to compensate for the lack of rainfall,” Stalley said.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 99 with a low of 76.
Thursday is expected to have a high of 96 and a low of 75.
The high on Friday is expected to be 92 with a low of 73.
Saturday’s forecast calls for a high of 92 with a low of 73.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is about 7 and a half feet below normal elevation, and Belton Lake is nearly 5 feet below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
