BELTON — The preliminary autopsy ordered by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield showed that the body of a man found off of the 1600 block of Shanklin Road was positively identified as 28-year-old Christopher Alley Lee.
Lee’s manner of death was ruled a suicide, and the cause of death was a gunshot wound, Duffield said Wednesday.
The final report is still pending from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said Thursday.
Lee, a Killeen Realtor, was last heard from on Aug. 26 in a text message.
His body was found on Aug. 30 by a ranch hand on private property in a remote, wooded location near Belton.
A weapon was recovered at the crime scene with the body, Cruz said. The investigation into the gun’s owner and purchase of the weapon was forwarded to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives so it can track that information.
The investigation is still pending, Cruz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.